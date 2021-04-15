Houston Ballet company dusts off pointe shoes for first live performance in over a year

HOUSTON – Dancers and staff were hours away from their March 12, 2020, opening performance when it was canceled due to the pandemic. Now, the Houston ballet is back and ready to welcome an audience.

According to a news release, the ballet company will be on the stage once again for the Houston Ballet Reignited performance at the Miller Outdoor Theater.

The free, “multi-media experience” will feature live dances from iconic ballets along with music from Mozart performed by 21 musicians, according to a news release.

“We hope Houston Ballet Reignited will be a shining beacon of hope for our community that brighter days are ahead,” says Stanton Welch AM, Houston Ballet artistic director. “This past year has been devastating for so many. I know I speak for all leaders at Houston Ballet when I say we are incredibly proud of our resilient artists, staff and city. We look forward to being together soon, even if it’s distanced and we can’t see your smiling faces behind your masks.”

The performances are scheduled for May 7 and 8. According to the Houston Ballet, people can get tickets starting at 9 a.m. one week prior to the performance date at the Miller Outdoor Theater website. There is a limit of four tickets per person.

People with disabilities needing assistance with seating and those who do not have access to reserve tickets online can call 832-487-7123. Tickets for those reserving via phone can be picked up at the box office beginning 90 minutes prior to showtime.

Hill seating does not require tickets and will be available on a first-come-first-served basis. According to the release, there will be a limited number of socially distanced “pods” that can accommodate up to 10 people in a single group. Once all pods are filled, there will be no more hill seating.

People will still be asked to adhere to safety guidelines. Face masks will be required in all seating areas and ticket holders will have their temperature checked and receive a wrist band afterward indicating the safety checks have been performed. Those with symptoms and temps above 100.4 will be evaluated onsite and may be denied entry.

Additionally, Houston Ballet does not permit photography or videography of its live performances under any circumstances. This policy ensures the safety of its performers and prevents copyright infringement.

For more information, visit the Miller Outdoor Theater website or the Houston Ballet website.