National Outlet Shopping Day: These are all the ways Houston retail destinations are celebrating shoppers and bargain shopping

HOUSTON – National Outlet Shopping Day is celebrated on June 11, but Houston shopping outlets are celebrating all weekend.

Here are some of the incentives you might see at these Houston shopping destinations:

Katy Mills at 5000 Katy Mills Circle in Katy:

The first 500 shoppers on Saturday, June 11, will receive a complimentary tote bag and can begin fueling the big day of savings.

Welcome coffee and doughnuts at 10 a.m. at entrances 2, 3, & 6.

Beginning at 1 p.m., Katy Police Department’s Mascot Officer Hopps will visit with shoppers in the Food Court sharing fun family giveaways.

Live music at 2 p.m.

Complimentary afternoon sweet treat served in the Neighborhood 2 Courtyard at 3 p.m.

On Sunday, June 12, beginning at noon, area-residents are invited to shop and have some family-fun with complimentary milk and cookies, fashion stilt walkers, balloon artists, caricature art and face painters.

Houston Premium Outlets at 29300 Hempstead Rd. in Cypress :

Guests are invited to visit the interactive selfie station and local food trucks on property.

Interactive family activities include balloon artist and arm painters from 12:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. in center court.

VIP Shopper Club Members will receive a free tote bag. DKNY, J. Crew Factory Store and Marc Jacobs will also host in-store events.

Houston Premium Outlets shoppers who spend $450 or more at participating National Outlet Shopping Day retailers can receive a $25 American Express Simon Giftcard at Simon Guest Services.

Tanger Outlets Houston at 5885 Gulf Freeway in Texas City:

“National Outlet Shopping Day is just around the corner and Tanger Outlets Houston is the perfect place to celebrate. Stop by the center on National Outlet Shopping Day on Saturday, June 11 for the best deals and deepest discounts from more than 70 premier brands including Under Armour, Old Navy, Tommy Hilfiger, Columbia, Crocs.” -- shared via news release.