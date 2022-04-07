🔒 Quiz: How well do you know Houston roads?

Houston’s roads are intimidating as all get-out, y’all.

Yeah, driving here is basically a requisite -- Houston is by no means a walkable city -- but it’s not exactly easy, nor is it for the faint of heart. With gargantuan freeways, a dizzying number of high-flying flyovers, a seemingly endless array of five-stack spaghetti bowl interchanges, and a never-ending cascade of monster traffic jams, Houston’s complicated network of highways and toll roads test even the most consummate of drivers.

Think you’re a beltway brainiac? Consider yourself a darn tootin’ good driver, perhaps even an expressway expert? Prove it.

We’re putting Houston drivers to the test -- the driver’s test that is (Corny, but great, no?). Locals, your Houston bona fides are at stake. You have 30 questions to prove you know your way around Houston’s roadways. So take a few minutes, mull over the multiple choice, tackle the true and false, then find out whether you aced the exam or blew it big time.

Ad

No cheating. No texting and testing. And no do-overs (We’re just talkin’ tough. You can actually take this quiz as many time as your heart desires or your pride demands.) Anyway, good luck and Godspeed. On your mark, get set, go! 🏁

Well, how did it go? If you did well, take credit in the comment section.

MORE: Texas road trip playlist: Sing your way across the state, from ‘Galveston, oh Galveston’ to the ‘West Texas Town of El Paso’

Have a question for our traffic expert Anavid Reyes? 🚘 She’s always available here. Be sure to subscribe to her newsletter “What’s Driving Houston” for weekly updates on Houston transportation projects, closures and the like.