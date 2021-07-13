Breaking down Houston’s car slab culture just in time for 713 Day | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

HOUSTON – Today is July 13th, also known to Houstonians as 713 Day in honor of our area code.

Aside from Houston’s amazing people, food, and southern hospitality, today we’re getting a look at the car slab culture.

A ‘slab’ is a style or class of customized vehicle, mainly used in the south for any car that is fully customized with a sound system, paint job, rims, engine, etc.

“SLAB” actually stands for Slow, Low And Bangin. (sometimes the “L” can also stand for LOUD)

You’ve probably driven past tons of slabs on the streets and freeways of Houston without even realizing it. You know those cars with the long pokey wheels? Those are slabs!

Watch as Rudy Pleytez and Marvin ‘Toon’ Pleytez of Toon’s Auto World break down the Houston slab car culture with Lauren Kelly just in time for 713 Day.