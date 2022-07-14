TRAE DAY 2022; Trae tha Truth hosts full weekend of community events; See line up here

HOUSTON – It’s almost July 22nd, and that means it’s about to be Trae Day! Expect this year, the event lineup is bigger and BETTER.
Houston rapper and humanitarian Trae Tha Truth received his own day, proclaimed by former Houston mayor Bill White in 2008.
Since then, Trae has traditionally used the day to host events that aim to bring the Houston community together.
Below is a list of events to expect:
Thursday, July 21
12 P.M. - First pitch at the Houston Astros game
1 p.m. - Trae tha Truth and Kroger partner together for gas card giveaway
4 - 8 p.m. - Kids Flip N Fun trampoline park takeover
5379 W. Richey Road
7 p.m. - Ride with Trae! Bike ride
Meet at 301 Milam Street
Friday, July 22
11 a.m. - Community event
12 p.m. - Free gas giveaway
2:30 p.m. - Homeless cool off; Giving away ice cream, cold water to the homeless
Corner of Chartres and Congress
8 p.m. - Trae tha Truth unplugged concert featuring live band
40 Below
Bayou Music Center, 520 Texas Ave.
Saturday, July 23
12 - 2 p.m. - Trae Day brunch
3 - 8 p.m. - Trae Day Family Funday festival
Aveva Stadium
12131 Kirby Drive
Sunday, July 24
12 - 3 p.m. - Celebrity kickball game; Team Trae vs. Team Turkey Leg Hut
Rice University Practice Bubble
6100 Main Street
6 p.m. - Funny by Nature comedy festival
House of Blues
1204 Caroline Street