Trae Tha Truth honored with Biden’s Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award

HOUSTON, Texas – A Houston legend just received one of the nation’s highest honors for his contributions to his community and the country at large, awarded by President Joe Biden himself.

Award-winning rapper and humanitarian Trae Tha Truth was the recipient of a Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award. He, accompanied by his three sons, was present at the second annual awards ceremony on Friday, Nov. 12, in Houston.

Trae Tha Truth honored with Pres. Joe Biden’s Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Also on the event’s roster was Miss Houston 2021, Priscilla Londono, who was the Mistress of Ceremonies, along with distinguished honorees Mayor Sylvester Turner and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

If you’ve been in Houston long enough, you’re well aware of the fact that Trae has become a first-responder of sorts when tragedy or natural disaster hits our area.

From helping families who have fallen on hard times make holidays happen, to starting a youth football league of his own, to pulling people out of floodwaters with the help of his partner, DJ Mr. Rogers, and their team, the Relief Gang, this award shines a light on all the work he continuously does to better his hometown outside of making music.

Houston activist and rapper Trae Tha Truth out helping families during Beta

Trae is no stranger to national honors. Back in May, Trae accepted the 2021 Billboard Music Change Maker Award, saying “I’m Honestly In Disbelief. This Is Huge!! Not Just For Me But For The City.”

‘Blessed and humbled’: Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth to be honored by Billboard Music with Change Maker Award

Trae tha Truth Accepts "Change Maker" Award

When Houston’s own Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen was killed, he stepped in to help raise $30,000 for her family, saying “I just want to let them know, they are not alone.”

Trae tha Truth stands in front of Vanessa Guillen's mural (Trae tha Truth - Instagram)

He’s also co-owner of Howdy’s Homemade Ice Cream parlor in Katy, which gives employees who are on the Autism spectrum a chance to work and gain income. During his opening week this past summer, Trae and his team caught slack for taking it a step further by handing out ice cream to those serving time at the Harris County jail.

Trae tha Truth deliver ice cream to inmates (HCSO)

Not only do his efforts impact the Grerater Houston region, but Trae also travels from state to state, fighting for social justice on behalf of those facing opposition.

Back in 2020, he was arrested outside the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron during a protest on behalf of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman who was killed by plainclothed police officers during a botched raid. Taylor was killed when she was shot eight times by police after officers broke down the door to her Louisville apartment while executing a no-knock warrant.

One thing we know for certain is that Trae is always representing H-Town in a great way!

