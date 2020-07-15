Trae tha Truth, Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills among dozens arrested at Breonna Taylor protest

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky – Rapper and Houston native Trae tha Truth was among the dozens of people arrested during a protest outside the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Trae tha Truth shared multiple videos and photos to his social media of people sitting on the home’s front lawn, chanting “no justing, no peace” and Breonna Taylor’s name.

Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was killed when she was shot eight times by police after officers broke down the door to her Louisville apartment while executing a no-knock warrant in a narcotics investigation on March 13.

According to Trae tha Truth’s posts, multiple people were arrested during Tuesday’s protest, some whose charges were upgraded to a felony.

Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams were also among those arrested.

Both Trae tha Truth and Williams shared posts to Instagram saying it was “a beautiful day to arrest the cops” for the death of Breonna Taylor.

Protesters were charged with intimidating a participant in a legal process, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass, according to a Louisville Metro Police Department news release.

On Wednesday morning Williams posted a photo alongside Tamika Palmer, Taylor's mother, saying she had been released.

Taylor’s mother filed a wrongful death lawsuit in April against the officers involved: Brett Hankison, Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly.

The Louisville Metro Police Department has since fired Hankison.