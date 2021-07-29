‘Welcome to Houston’: Rapper Trae Tha Truth helps teen selling bottles of water buy school clothes

Rapper Trae Tha Truth helps teen selling bottles of water to buy school clothes. This image has been altered by KPRC 2 to hide profanity.

HOUSTON – The power of social media!

Rapper Trae Tha Truth is being praised for stepping in and helping a teen that just moved to Houston after the teen went viral for selling bottles of water to buy school clothes.

Jaydenn, who will be attending Westbury High School, was outside of an Exxon gas station on the corner of Fondren and West Airport for weeks trying to raise money ahead of the school year.

After someone took to Facebook and posted photos of him, the post went viral.

“Please stop by and buy a bottled water or donate to him. … He’s a really sweet kid,” the post said. “In a world where so many youth choose to rob and steal he has chosen a different path. Let’s make sure he has everything he needs to be successful this school year.”

It didn’t take long before the rapper saw the post and offered to help.

“Get me a contact on lil homie, tell him I got him,” the rapper said on Instagram.

Hours later, Trae, affectionately known as the “Hometown Hero,” went to Instagram and posted a picture of himself alongside the teen and his family.

“We Got You Jaydenn,” the caption said. “Welcome To Houston.”