Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth raises $30K for Vanessa Guillen’s family

HOUSTON – Houston rapper and activist Trae Tha Truth raised $30,000 for slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen’s family ahead of her funeral set for this weekend. Trae, whose real name is Frazier Othel Thompson III, said he wanted to help the family during their time of mourning.

Thompson met with the Guillen family Wednesday and surprised them with a check. He said he used all the profits from a Mexican-inspired edition of his clothing brand, ABN.

“I just want to let them know, they are not alone,” Thompson said in a video posted to Instagram. “Black and brown: we are in this together. I stand with them.”

Army Spc. Guillen, 20, was last seen on April 22. After months of searching, her remains were found in a shallow grave near the Leon River near Fort Hood in late June. Guillen’s family and supporters have pushed for an independent investigation of the base and for reforms to the process of reporting sexual abuse and harassment in the military.

Thompson has become a national champion of social issues, from marching in the streets with protestors, organizing events, and sacrificing his own freedom in the pursuit of justice. Last month, Thompson was among dozens of protesters and public figures who were arrested while protesting outside the Kentucky Attorney General’s home. The protesters demanded justice for Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old Black woman who was fatally shot in her apartment by plain-clothed cops in Kentucky.

“We are still fighting for everyone who lost their lives to injustice,” Thompson said, who also co-launched Relief Gang, which assists residents during natural disasters. “It’s always powerful when we come together.”