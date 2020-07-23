85ºF

Local News

Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth is selling shirts, masks to raise funds for Vanessa Guillen’s family

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Trae tha Truth stands in front of Vanessa Guillen's mural (Trae tha Truth - Instagram)

HOUSTON – Houston Rapper Trae Tha Truth is working to help the family of slain Fort Hood soldier and Houston-native Vanessa Guillen, by selling shirts and masks.

All proceeds from the rapper’s Mexican-themed ABN clothing will go towards assisting and supporting Guillen’s family.

The rapper previewed the shirts on his Instagram while standing in front of a mural of Vanessa Guillen in Houston.

If you would like to support or donate, click here.

