Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth is selling shirts, masks to raise funds for Vanessa Guillen’s family

HOUSTON – Houston Rapper Trae Tha Truth is working to help the family of slain Fort Hood soldier and Houston-native Vanessa Guillen, by selling shirts and masks.

All proceeds from the rapper’s Mexican-themed ABN clothing will go towards assisting and supporting Guillen’s family.

The rapper previewed the shirts on his Instagram while standing in front of a mural of Vanessa Guillen in Houston.

If you would like to support or donate, click here.