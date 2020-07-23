Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth is selling shirts, masks to raise funds for Vanessa Guillen’s family

HOUSTON – Houston Rapper Trae Tha Truth is working to help the family of slain Fort Hood soldier and Houston-native Vanessa Guillen, by selling shirts and masks.
All proceeds from the rapper’s Mexican-themed ABN clothing will go towards assisting and supporting Guillen’s family.
The rapper previewed the shirts on his Instagram while standing in front of a mural of Vanessa Guillen in Houston.
If you would like to support or donate, click here.
View this post on Instagram
Proud To Announce We Linked Up With #vanessaguillen Family and All Proceeds From The Mexican Color ABN Shirts And Mask Will Be Donated To Her Family To Assist and Support!! Love n Respect.. We in This Together United We Stand!!! Make Sure Yall Go Buy A Shirt Or Mask From @traemerchstore - www.traemerch.com @mayrisssguillen 🙏🏿