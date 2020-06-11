Trae tha Truth holds voter registration rally in Houston

HOUSTON – Rapper and activist Trae tha Truth is holding a rally Thursday in Houston in order to help people get registered to vote.

The drive-thru registration event is being held until 5 p.m. at the Houston Community College’s Central Campus parking lot on Fannin Street.

“A lot of people are asking what is next and what is the next steps after the situation with George Floyd,” Trae tha Truth said. “We did the protests and we did the march but it doesn’t stop there.”

He said that voting should be the next step for anyone who is calling for change.

“If we want to change the way things are going we have to step up," he said.