Hundreds attend Houston rapper and activist Trae Tha Truth’s Ride for Justice on Juneteenth

HOUSTON – Houston rapper and activist Trae Tha Truth organized a Ride for Justice in Houston on Juneteenth Friday that brought out hundreds of people.

The cars drew a crowd to 300 Emancipation Avenue but it was the organizers who drove home the message.

“Right is right and wrong is wrong and there is a lot of people that haven’t had justice that we need to stand up for,” said Trae Tha Truth.

He told KPRC 2that he doesn’t want the victims of police brutality to be forgotten. He said that the peace ride is a way to remember the victims and bring the community together.

“It is a momentum thing and I think the whole world picked up at the same time and I think it would be a total loss for us not to continue doing what we are supposed to do,” he said.

Organizers estimate more than 200 people were in attendance for the ride.