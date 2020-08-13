88ºF

Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen to be laid to rest in customized casket this weekend

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Casket for Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen made by Soulshine Industries
Casket for Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen made by Soulshine Industries (Courtesy of Soulshine Industries/KWTX-TV)

HOUSTON – Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen will be laid to rest in a customized casket donated by a Houston-area company during her funeral service this weekend.

Vanessa’s sister, Mayra Guillen, shared a video of the enclosed casket on her Twitter account, designed and donated by Soulshine Industries, the same company that donated a customized casket for 4-year-old Maleah Davis.

“Today was such a hard day,” she wrote on Twitter, “Together until the end.”

The casket is covered with red roses and a rosary on top, designed with a semi-dark green color along with “Vanessa Guillen” written in red. It also has both the U.S. and Mexican flags on top.

Soulshine Industries said on their Facebook page that they were “honored to be apart of Vanessa Guillen’s life.”

A public memorial service for Spc. Vanessa Guillen is scheduled to take place Friday at Chavez High School on Howard Drive from noon to 8 p.m., with a private burial taking place on Saturday.

She went missing on April 22, with her remains found later last month in a shallow grave near Leon River near Fort Hood, where she was stationed.

