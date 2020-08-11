Funeral arrangements for Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen announced

HOUSTON – Funeral arrangements for a Fort Hood soldier from Houston who was found dead months after she went missing have been announced.

A public memorial service for Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen, 20, will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Friday at Cesar E. Chavez High School on Howard Drive.

Guillen’s burial is scheduled for Saturday after a private funeral.

Guillen, who was assigned to the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, was last seen on April 22 in the parking lot of her squadron headquarters.

Her remains were found in a shallow grave near Fort Hood in late June.

Guillen’s death has led to calls for an independent investigation of the base and for reforms to the process of reporting sexual abuse and harassment in the military.

Investigators said Guillen’s killer committed suicide as authorities moved in on him. A woman accused of helping him dispose of Guillen’s body is awaiting trial.