‘No Mas’: Caravan from Houston heading to nation’s capitol for Vanessa Guillen march

HOUSTON – A caravan from Houston is headed to the nation’s capitol to demand justice for Vanessa Guillen.

Andrew Rodriguez and others who are part of the No Mas Movement started their 22-hour drive to D.C. early Wednesday morning. Rodriguez told KPRC 2that this is more than just a road trip.

“We promise to make sure Vanessa’s voice is continuously heard and we won’t stop the fight until justice is served,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez plans to peacefully march with thousands of people from the Capitol to the White House Thursday. They are also pushing for Congress to pass a bill in Guillen’s name, which will allow victims of sexual assault and harassment to report abuse to a third party. A congressional hearing is underway.

Guillen’s family claims that she was harassed by one of her superiors before she went missing in April. Fort Hood officials believe it was a specialist who later took his own life, killed her.

Rodriguez said he wants the Guillen family to know that they aren’t alone and that they will keep pushing for justice.

‘You’re not alone in this. Houston is here for you guys,’ said Rodriguez, “We won’t let you do this by yourself.”