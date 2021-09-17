Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth partners with Hot Wheels to create first-edition slab toy

Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth shared this image of the exclusive Hot Wheels toy to be auction off at this Saturday's Hot Wheels Legends event in Spring.

HOUSTON – Houston’s “Hometown Hero” Trae Tha Truth can now add “Hot Wheels creator” for his latest addition to the toy collection.

The rapper partnered with Hot Wheels to create a first-ever Hot Wheels toy with a Houston flair: the slab car, short for “slow, loud, and banging.”

In a post on social media, he shared his excitement with his fans.

This Is One Of My Biggest Achievements !! @hotwheelsofficial Has Officially Created The First S.L.A.B. Edition HotWheel…... Posted by Trae Tha Truth on Thursday, September 9, 2021

“This is one of my biggest achievements!” he wrote. “This is a collector’s dream! Even crazier for me to have my own toy reppin’ (Houston).”

Three copies of the Hot Wheels slab toy will be made exclusively and will be placed for auction, with proceeds going toward communities in need, according to the rapper.

Fans can get an up-close look at the exclusive car at the Hot Wheels Legends Tour happening Saturday outside Walmart in Spring, 1025 Sawdust Rd.

More information on the Hot Wheels Legends Tour can be found here.