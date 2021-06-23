Partly Cloudy icon
Houston rapper Trae tha Truth is opening an ice cream shop in Katy supporting special needs adults

Ana Gonzalez
, Digital Contributor

KATY, Texas – Houston rapper Trae tha Truth is teaming up with a business partner to open an ice cream franchise that supports individuals with special needs.

In an Instagram post Tuesday, Trae tha Truth announced they acquired a space for the new Howdy Homemade Ice Cream located at 20920 Katy Freeway.

“This [opening] is special because we will employ special needs young adults and give them an opportunity to work and and have a chance to be supported,” Trae wrote on Instagram, “We hope to change the way the world looks at everyone.”

Howdy Homemade Ice Cream, according to its website, works with special needs organizations to hire, train and and employ those with Down syndrome and autism. There is only one location in Dallas, but it will expand to El Paso, McAllen, and other areas outside Texas later in the year.

The new ice cream shop is set to host a grand opening on July 22, the same day as the Houston-proclaimed “Trae Day.”

