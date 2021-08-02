Trae Tha Truth awards $50K in scholarships to students at ‘Trae Day’ event

Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth continues to give back to the city with Trae Day |HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

In celebration of “Trae Day,” Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth expanded festivities over four days to host community and philanthropic events, including a scholarship giveaway.

Trae Tha Truth celebrated “Trae Day,” which was designated by former Houston mayor Bill White in 2008, from July 22 to 25.

On July 23, the Trae Day Scholarship Giveaway, sponsored by James Harden, took place at Bumpboxx Galleria at 5085 Westheimer Road.

$50,000 in scholarships were awarded to 10 students to assist with education fees.

Trae Tha Truth took to his Instagram to share photos from the event and wrote, “Another Day Another Blessing…. Over Trae Day Weekend My Organization @angelbynatureorg @reliefgang Teamed Up With @jharden13 And @3thehardenway To Give Out Over $50,000 In Scholarships To 10 Lucky Students To Assist With Education Fees… Super Dope Moment!! Congrats To The Winners!!!”