Here’s what is planned for the 4-day ‘Trae Day’ celebration in Houston

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 23: Trae tha Truth poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp)

HOUSTON – While making a major impact across the country, Houston is still home for Trae tha Truth.

To continue to put on for the city, the rapper, philanthropist and activist announced he is expanding “Trae Day,” which was designated by former Houston mayor Bill White in 2008. The four-day celebration includes a concert, comedy show and philanthropic activities from July 22 to 25.

The festivities kick off Thursday with two family-friendly events: the grand opening of the Howdy Ice Cream Shop at noon and the Flip and Fun Takeover from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Organizers said all children are free at Flip N’ Fun Trampoline Park at 5379 W Richey Road. Admission includes trampolines, bumper cars and laser tag.

Ad

Friday is a day of service with a project with Habitat for Humanity at Settegast Community Gardens at 7984 Tate Street and the Trae Day Scholarship Giveaway, sponsored by James Harden, at Bumpboxx Galleria at 5085 Westheimer Road.

RELATED: Trae tha Truth delivers 2,000 pints of ice cream to Harris County Jail

Later that day, the “Trae N Friends” concert will feature Lil Keke, DJ Chose, OTB Fastline, Bloodbath and several others at White Oak Music Hall at 2915 North Main Street.

On Saturday, Trae is hosting a family fun day and car show at Aveva Stadium at 12131 Kirby Drive from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On the last day of Trae Day weekend, there is a celebrity dodgeball game at the University of Houston at 3820 Holman Street, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Trae’s team will compete against Houston rapper Bun B’s team.

Ad

The Funny by Nature Comedy Show is set for the House of Blues at 1204 Caroline Street from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

RELATED: Big Blessings: Trae Tha Truth helps 10 Houston families pay rent, bills

Trae tha Truth, whose real name is Frazier Othel Thompson III, is committed to being a positive impact on the Houston community. From resecuring residents during extreme weather events to fighting on the frontlines against police brutality, Trae tha Truth is the true definition of a hometown hero.