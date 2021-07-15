Trae tha Truth to deliver 2,000 pints of ice cream to Harris County Jail

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 23: Trae tha Truth poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp)

Houston entertainer and community activist Trae tha Truth and his business partner Roderick Batson will deliver 2,000 pints of ice cream to the Harris County Jail Thursday afternoon.

Trae, whose given name is Frazier Thompson III, and Batson co-own a franchise branch of Howdy Homemade ice cream, a Dallas ice cream shop that employs people with special needs. The pair’s Katy location, located at 20920 Katy Fwy., will open on July 22, which is also known as Trae Day here in Houston -- an honorary holiday established in 2008 by then-mayor Bill White for Trae’s work in the community.

Howdy Homemade Ice Cream works with special needs organizations to hire, train, and employ people living with Down syndrome and autism.

“This is special Because we will employ special needs young adults and give them a opportunity to work and experience & have a chance to be supported,” Trae wrote in an Instagram post announcing the new business. “We hope to change the way the world looks at everyone.”

According to Howdy Homemade Ice Cream shop’s website, “Every aspect of Howdy Homemade encompasses the special needs of the huge under-employed segment of our population with one goal: To change the way businesses hire people with special needs.”

On opening day, Trae’s Katy shop will sell two exclusive ice cream flavors celebrating Trae Day -- Trae Funnel Cake and Trae Cinnamon World.

About town, Trae is as well known for his music as he is for his many humanitarian efforts. Among his many good deeds, Trae has founded a nonprofit organization, helped counsel inmates, sponsored at-risk high school students and more. Earlier this year, he was awarded the Change Maker Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

For more information on Howdy Homemade Ice Cream, visit howdyhomemade.com.

