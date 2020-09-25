Houston’s Trae Tha Truth bounces from Houston to Louisville fighting social justice, helping those in need

PEARLAND – As floodwaters have finally receded in Pearland after Tropical Storm Beta reared its ugly head, the community is thankful for Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth, who spent days helping flooding victims.

Trae The Truth, who’s real name is Frazier Thompson III, is now back in Louisville, Kentucky continuing his mission to help others.

“People in need in general... it’s in my nature just to be there for them and sometimes, people need that moment of hope that moment of help... I’m a big homie to the city so it’s only right I have to step up in every way,” Thompson said.

Thompson’s words may be his craft, but his actions are paving the way for his legacy. He decided to relocate to Louisville months ago.

“We decided to move out here to support Breonna Taylor’s mother,” he said.

In addition to being an ear to a grieving mother and sharing the story of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman who was killed by plainclothed police officers in March during a botched raid, Thompson’s mission is also to bring resources to the Louisville communities in need.

“Every weekend, we’re feeding thousands of families...[We] assist everybody. The same stuff I would do in Houston is what Until Freedom and the rest of us that came together from across the world [to do]. It’s just a collective effort to help everybody,” Thompson said.

And, when Beta left her mark in Greater Houston, Thompson did not hesitate to return back home. In Pearland and other affected neighborhoods, he conducted rescues and assisted flood survivors like 80-year-old Ray Luke, who need a ride home and groceries.

“It’s through Relief Gang, whoever is closest, we send someone to the area,” Thompson said during his time in Houston.

Right after his efforts in Houston, Thompson jumped back on the plane to Kentucky to continue his efforts for justice. This week, Kentucky officials announced no officers involved would be directly charged in the shooting death of Taylor. Only one officer was charged for wonton engagement for shooting recklessly into Taylor’s neighbor’s home.

While Thompson has been on the frontlines for months, including being arrested at least twice.

“I understand there’s a chance you may never make it home because it’s all part of the sacrifice,” Thompson said.

His community work has given hope and healing to many of those he’s helped.

While Trae hasn’t seen his children in months, he said, it is them he is fighting for.

“You have to stand for the greater good, and I feel every time I step on and sacrifice. I’m paving the way for my kids and everybody else’s kids of a generation,” he said.

Thompson said his ultimate goal is to be a light and hope for those going through hardship.