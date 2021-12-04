Trae Tha Truth and the Relief Gang hand out food, jackets to the homeless as winter weather approaches

HOUSTON – Trucks made their way through the downtown area Friday afternoon, loaded with some essential winter apparel and other items for those in need.

Houston rapper/activist Trae Tha Truth was outside in full force with his team, the Relief Gang, giving back to the community once again as volunteers helped to pass out free jackets, hoodies, and beanies, along with slices of hot pizza.

While being interviewed, Trae spoke on why he wanted to do another good deed for his community.

“Rather than waiting til’ it’s freezing, I’d rather come out here and take care of the homeless now,” he said.

The original goal was supposed to be just 100 jackets, but Trae said they were able to give away about 200 total.

Trae Tha Truth handing out jackets to the homeless in Downtown Houston (OnScene)

Trae Tha Truth handing out jackets (OnScene)

Jackets (OnScene)

Trae Tha Truth giving jacket to a man. (OnScene)

Trae also said he continues to give back to his community because people in the Houston area have always taken care of him.

People who received the much-needed supplies expressed how grateful they were to see Trae Tha Truth, and how appreciative they were for him and the volunteers coming out.

Ad

RELATED

Trae Tha Truth was recognized for his contributions to communities and honored with Biden’s Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award in November.