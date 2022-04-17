H-TOWN vs NYC: Trae Tha Truth, The Breakfast Club’s DJ Envy host Juneteenth car show

HOUSTON – Summer is upon us and that means one thing in Houston; Get your best ride out the shed, wax it down, and take it for a spin!

Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth is gearing up for a car show where some of the best wheels in the city will go head-to-head with other rides brought to town by a crew put together by New York’s own, host of Power 105.1′s The Breakfast Club DJ Envy.

Texas’ J Prince, Bun B, Paul Wall, Slim Thug, DJ Mr. Rogers, and the owners of The Turkey Leg Hut will have special car appearances, while 50 Cent, Fabolous, and BBS Boys represent NY.

The Drive Your Dreams Car Show is set to take place on June 19 in celebration of Juneteenth. It will feature amusement rides, carnival games, monster trucks, and more family fun.

It will be held at One NRG Park, starting at noon.

Juneteenth, otherwise known as Black Independence Day, was established as a federal holiday to commemorate June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. It was about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in Southern states.

Ad

To purchase tickets, visit Eventnoire.com.

If you’re interested in putting your car, bike, or truck in the show or want to be a vendor or sponsor, email Djenvycarshow@gmail.com.