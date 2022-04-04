Video: Woman robbed at gunpoint while walking to front door of SW Houston home

HOUSTON – A woman was taken by surprised and robbed by an armed man in front of her home in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The aggravated robbery was reported on March 25 around 7:35 a.m. in the 4300 block of Boynton Drive.

Video shows the woman walking to her front door when a black four-door sedan suddenly stopped in front of her house. A man can be seen hopping out of the passenger seat of the vehicle, possibly a Hyundai Elantra, and running up to her while holding a handgun. The woman threw her items at the suspect as he demanded money.

Police said the suspect searched the woman’s pockets before he picked up her purse, ran back to the vehicle and fled the scene.

HPD released surveillance video in hopes someone will identify the suspects involved.

Crime Stoppers is offering to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Watch the armed robbery below: