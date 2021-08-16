Trae Tha Truth to host ice cream social at his Katy ice cream shop

Trae tha Truth performs at The Fillmore New Orleans. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth wants you to join him for some ice cream at his newly-opened shop in Katy.

He made the announcement via Instagram, inviting his fans and all “families, children, and special needs community” to come hang out at the Howdy Homemade Ice Cream shop.

Trae said via Instagram that he’s had a lot going on that he wasn’t able to “sit still for one day” in order to try out his ice cream. He hopes to do so with fans during his social.

The Houston rapper will be on location between 6-9 p.m. this Wednesday at the Howdy Homemade Ice Cream Shop, located at 20920 Katy Freeway, Suite S in Katy.

Trae Tha Truth acquired the space for a new Howdy Homemade Ice Cream franchise in June, a company which helps support adults with special needs. The store opened on Houston-proclaimed Trae Day, July 22.