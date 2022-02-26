‘Happy Energy’: Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth treats Aldine ISD student with special needs to fun-filled day after violent attack

HOUSTON – Houston rapper and activist Trae tha Truth is known for coming to the rescue of those in need. His work is not limited to just those experiencing natural disasters, he spreads cheer to people from all walks of life and in various situations, especially for those causes near and dear to his heart. This time, the Houston royalty brought some much-needed cheer to an Aldine ISD middle schooler who was reportedly beaten by another student at school.

Eleven-year-old Sekai is a student at Jones Middle School. Sekai has autism, is non-verbal, and has an intellectual disability.

Back on Jan. 25, school cameras caught Sekai getting pushed to the ground, and then a student in a gray shirt taking swings at him. Seconds later, Sekai appeared to be crawling before the other student started kicking him.

The 11-year-old's grandmother is now calling for the staff members who did not intervene to be fired.

When Trae heard about the situation, he took to social media in effort to contact Sekai’s family as well as demand answers from the teachers who were supposed to be watching the kids.

Trae, who also has a son with special needs, has consistently advocated for their community by creating opportunities most wouldn’t otherwise get.

Sekai’s grandmother said his spirits had been low ever since the fight last month.

Just a day after hearing about the incident, Trae met up with Sekai and his family for a fun-filled day including shopping and ice cream.

After the shopping was finished, Trae and his team took Sekai to Howdy Homemade Ice Cream in Katy.

Trae and his partner Roderick Batson opened Howdy back in July 2021 as a place of employment for individuals with special needs.

In an Instagram post, Trae said Sekai had a “different type of happy energy” as the two of them laughed and joked.

On Thursday, KPRC 2 spoke with Sekai’s grandmother who called for the removal of the three teacher’s aides that reportedly stood by while he was being beaten.

“They serve no purpose here. They serve no purpose here. They cannot do their job,” Cavitt told KPRC 2.

The district released a statement that read,

“The incident at Jones Middle School between two special needs students on January 25 is sad and deeply concerning. The district launched an immediate investigation; however, upon further review, the District has taken additional action. The District no longer employs the aides present during the incident. This incident should not have occurred. The district trains paraprofessionals in nonviolent crisis intervention techniques at the beginning of each school year, and will reinforce that training during the remainder of this year. As such, the district expects everyone to conduct themselves in a manner that demonstrates the proper regard for others and does not tolerate behavior that infringes on the safety and emotional well-being of any student or staff member. Our district leaders will continue to work together to find solutions which provide a safe, healthy and nurturing learning environment in our schools in order to support academic achievement, respectful interactions and engagement.”

Sekai’s grandmother has set up a GoFundMe page in hopes she can take him out of Jones Middle and get him into a private school for children with autism.

