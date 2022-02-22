Rainbow PUSH Coalition: Special needs student beaten; staff failed to intervene

Here's what we know about the brutal attack

HUMBLE, Texas – A press conference is scheduled for Tuesday to address a video the Texas Rainbow PUSH Coalition said shows a special needs student being beaten at an Aldine ISD school without the staff intervening.

“We have an 11-year-old African American, special needs, non-verbal child that was in attendance at Jones Middle School and he was brutally assaulted by another child in the hallway,” said Dr. Candice Matthews, statewide steering committee chair for the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

The video shows a boy in a blue shirt get pushed to the ground and then a person in gray takes some swings at him. Seconds later, the boy in the blue appears to be crawling when he gets kicked.

“We have adults that’s just sitting here watching this brutal attack happen amongst students,” said Matthews. “That is unacceptable.”

When KPRC 2 showed the video to some people in the community, they too, wanted to know about the adults.

“What kind of security they have? What was the staff doing while this was happening,” asked Russell Parker, an Humble resident.

Aldine ISD didn’t say why things got physical in the first place but said it’s aware of an incident that occurred between two SLC, or Structured Learning Classroom, students at Jones Middle School on Jan. 25.

“Because SLC students deal with serious cognitive issues, behavioral interventions have been put in place in lieu of traditional disciplinary action,” the school district said in a statement. “In addition, the three aides who did not intervene were disciplined according to district protocol. Aldine ISD takes these situations seriously as the safety and security of our students and staff are our top priority.”

It’s not known if the child suffered any physical injuries.

Matthews said the boy’s grandmother is scheduled to speak at the press conference at 12 p.m. on Tuesday.