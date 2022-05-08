Trae Tha Truth, Elite Wellness Dental give those in need a new smile

HOUSTON – Houston’s own rapper and community activist Trae Tha Truth is known for putting smiles on the faces of many Houstonians in need.

And last week was no different!

Trae teamed up with the professionals at Elite Wellness Dental to provide free dental work to people who may have not had the means.

“For the last 20 years, I’ve had rotten mouth [and] my teeth have been rotten,” one woman said. “And I haven’t smiled, I won’t go out in public a lot. And today, it’s just an honor for him to help me fix my mouth so I can smile again.”