85º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Trae Tha Truth, Elite Wellness Dental give those in need a new smile

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Trae Tha Truth, Elite Wellness Dental

HOUSTON – Houston’s own rapper and community activist Trae Tha Truth is known for putting smiles on the faces of many Houstonians in need.

And last week was no different!

Trae teamed up with the professionals at Elite Wellness Dental to provide free dental work to people who may have not had the means.

“For the last 20 years, I’ve had rotten mouth [and] my teeth have been rotten,” one woman said. “And I haven’t smiled, I won’t go out in public a lot. And today, it’s just an honor for him to help me fix my mouth so I can smile again.”

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter