Trae Tha Truth announces he’s opening boxing gym in Houston

Trae Tha Truth announced the upcoming opening of his new boxing gym in Houston.

4 Corners Boxing by Trae Tha Truth and the Grandy Twins will open on Saturday, Jan. 15.

According to the announcement made by Trae Tha Truth, 4 Corners Boxing is “a safe environment that trains both kids and adults for fitness, protection, and healthy living,” and is “a place that gives inner city youth a place to grow and learn.”

4 Corners Boxing will be located at 4309 Irvington Blvd.

Registration is available by calling 468-024-916 or emailing 4cboxing@gmail.com.