LIST: These are prominent people with Houston and Texas ties we lost in 2021

HOUSTON – These are people of note who died in 2021 who had ties to Houston or Texas.

LGBTQ advocate John Buchanan, of Houston, died on Sept. 2, 2021, after battling COVID-19 for over a month.

John Buchanan

The 17-year-old boy who was shot while heading home from an Astros game with his family died in July. His organs were donated.

David Castro

Houstonian Frances “Sissy” Farenthold reflects on almost a century of advocating for women’s rights | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

Frances “Sissy” Farenthold, a Texas trailblazer in civil rights, died at the age of 94 on Sept. 26, 2021, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Sissy was born in Corpus Christi in 1926 and spent her life working for equal rights and social justice.

Janae Gagnier, better known by her social media name of “Miss Mercedes Morr”

The body of 33-year-old Janae Gagnier, better known by her social media name of “Miss Mercedes Morr,” was discovered at her home in the Cortland Apartments in the 5200 block of Pointe West Circle on Aug. 29, Richmond police said in a news release.

ZZ Top’s bassist Dusty Hill died at his home in Houston on July 28 at the age of 72.

FILE - Dusty Hill, of ZZ Top, performs before the start of the NASCAR Sprint Cup series auto race in Concord, N.C., May 24, 2015.

The beloved Third Ward bakery owner died after complications with COVID-19 on Sept. 29.

Ms. Myrtle Lee Zachary Jackson

Kendrick Lee is the 8-year-old boy found dead in an apartment in west Harris County in October. The mother of the children, Gloria Y. Williams, 35, has been charged with injury to a child by omission and tampering with evidence (corpse). Her boyfriend, Brian W. Coulter, 31, has been charged with murder in the death of the Williams’ child, whose skeletal remains were found in the apartment, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Former Houston Astro Julio Lugo, a teammate of Jeff Bagwell and Craig Biggio during the early 2000s, died at the age of 45.

Astros Hall of Fame starting pitcher J.R. Richard, died at the age of 71.

FILE - In this June 1, 2012, file photo, former Houston Astros pitcher J.R. Richard throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the Astros' baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Houston.

Rucks reportedly died of the coronavirus, which he contracted while caring for his brother who also had COVID-19.

John "Rucks" Russell

TikTok star Gabriel Salazar, who had more than 2.2 million followers on the social media platform, died following a fiery crash in Texas that killed three other people on Sept. 26.

Robert Barnes, 36, is charged with murder and tampering in connection with authorities’ discovery of the body of his mother, Lucila Barnes, 72, on Oct. 21.

Authorities found Lucila Barnes’ body on Thursday in the 11100 block of Cactus Point Court near Barker Cypress and Cypress North Houston in northwest Harris County.

Lucila "Lucy" Vela-Barnes