Body discovered during welfare check in northwest Harris County, HCSO says

A body has been discovered at a home on Thursday morning after deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing older adult.
At around 9:30 a.m., Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet that deputies were conducting a welfare check at the 11100 block of Cactus Point Court near Barker Cypress and Cypress North Houston. That is where they discovered a body with “signs of trauma” during the welfare check.
A description of the missing older adult was not provided.
Homicide and crime scene Investigators were called to the scene to investigate.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
