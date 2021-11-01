Woman charged in child abandonment case makes court appearance Monday

Gloria Williams, 35, has been charged with injury to a child by omission and tampering with evidence (corpse).

HOUSTON – A woman facing charges after her three children were found in an abandoned apartment in west Harris County with their brother’s remains appeared in court Monday.

Court officials said there were multiple delays as they tried finding a public defender to represent Gloria Williams, 35, in the case. According to the district attorney’s office, Neal Davis has been assigned to represent her.

Williams was charged with injury to a child and tampering with evidence. Her bond was set at $900,000 but the judge believes the bond is “insufficient.” A hearing will be held later on in the week to determine if the bond should be raised.

Investigators say the body of her 8-year-old son was discovered in an apartment, along with three other children who had been abandoned.

Williams’s boyfriend, Brian Coulter, is charged with murder for the death of the 8-year-old boy. His bond was set at $1 million.

