Person posing as a relative of abandoned west Harris County kids collecting donations, family says

HOUSTON – The family of the children who were abandoned in west Harris County are raising the alarm that someone is posing as the kids’ relative in order to collect fraudulent donations, KPRC 2 has learned.

KPRC 2′s Taisha Walker spoke with the family who shared a screenshot of a post showing a person collecting money apparently via GoFundMe.

A photo submitted by family members of the abandoned west Harris County children on Oct. 27, 2021. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The family said the father of the child who died is also deceased. They said they don’t know who this person is.

KPRC 2 did not find evidence of an account on the popular fundraising website as of this writing, but wanted to relay the message that an account sanctioned by the family has not been released yet.