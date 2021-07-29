Celebrities and fans share condolence messages after death of ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill

Houston – The death of legendary American musician, singer, and songwriter Dusty Hill devastated fans all around the world. Hill, 72, died at home in his sleep, band ZZ Top announced.
Hill was best known for being the bassist and secondary lead vocalist of the rock band ZZ Top.
On social media, condolence messages and memories poured in from celebrities as well as long-time fans.
Here are some examples:
Rest In Peace #DustyHill of @ZZTop. My thoughts go out to @BillyfGibbons and Frank Beard and all the #ZZTop fans around the world pic.twitter.com/FLu71RF62V— Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) July 28, 2021
A legend. May he Rest In Peace and rock the heavens. https://t.co/Ds1sGSIREm— Dan Rather (@DanRather) July 29, 2021
WWE is saddened to learn that Dusty Hill of ZZ Top passed away at the age of 72.— WWE (@WWE) July 28, 2021
WWE extends its condolences to Hill’s family, friends and fans. https://t.co/8hxYBD59qy
Damn it’s been a BRUTAL month for musician deaths…Heaven just obtained the most eclectic band ever assembled 😔— Mike Portnoy 🤘 (@MikePortnoy) July 28, 2021
RIP Joey Jordison (Drums)
RIP Dusty Hill (Bass)
RIP Mike Howe (Vocals)
RIP Jeff LaBar (Guitar)
RIP Gary Corbett (Keys)
RIP Robby Steinhardt (Violin)
RIP Biz Markie pic.twitter.com/G1nD9SxPiQ
Just devastated to hear of the death of Dusty Hill. We knew each other since high school, when my then-boyfriend was the drummer in 1 of Dusty’s early bands w his brother, Rocky. Spent many an evening at those early gigs together. RIPDusty #RIPDustyHill pic.twitter.com/HMmwv95s3Y— Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) July 28, 2021
Danggit! We lost another loving Giant legend of the Rock & Roll Empire, Mr. Dusty Hill.🙏😧 Prayer's going out to his Family & Friends...Thx u for blessing us all with ur gifts. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/ks06yMtwjq— Bootsy Collins (@Bootsy_Collins) July 29, 2021
This is a brotherhood. It’s tough to lose a brother. RIP Dusty Hill. pic.twitter.com/TteNpooDbh— Shaun Cassidy (@shaunpcassidy) July 29, 2021
Aaaaaawwww nooooo. This one really hurts. Saw them a few times over the years and are regularly on my playlists. Dusty is a legend.— Ger the Berr (@FawkirkPlodder) July 28, 2021
A sharp dressed man and - as pronounced by the band - the “monumental bottom to the Top”, sad news to hear of the passing of Dusty Hill. @ZZTop #DustyHill pic.twitter.com/WozE8qXLzT— Steve Rosier (@steverosier) July 28, 2021
Oh man, just read that Dusty Hill from ZZ Top has died. He was part of the soundtrack to my teenage and early 20s years. #zztop #dustyhill pic.twitter.com/BOZyeqVDBr— Mike (@Bootfit) July 28, 2021
RIP, Dusty Hill.— Jimmy Church (@JChurchRadio) July 28, 2021
For me, their greatest was Degüello... Dusty always had that unique sound... funky, different... his own tone. The bass? Maybe. Was it the amps? Possible. But, it really comes down to his fingers... his soul was in everything he did.#dustyhill #f2b #zztop pic.twitter.com/GSTECdyzNW
Just learned that #DustyHill of #ZZTop has passed away.— Nigel Page (@nigelrpage) July 28, 2021
Another one gone. Damn.
Sharing some classic pre-Eliminator Top to remember him by.
This is the absolute nuts from #TresHombres. Enjoy.
Beer Drinkers & Hell Raisers https://t.co/DbgvtCl4gX
Noooooo Dusty!!!! Ayer Joey Jordison y ahora esto!!! No puede ser!!!! #dustyhill #zztop #rip https://t.co/GbcRSPi7MS— rodo maciel 🦇 (@rodomaciel) July 28, 2021
RIP #DustyHill if you know music, you know what a huge band #ZZTop are and way before their ‘popularity’ in the 80’s, they were trailblazers. A sad day indeed! Tres Hombres are now Dos Hombres. 😢 pic.twitter.com/n6k4TMHDTg— ɪᴀɴ ᴅᴜɴʙᴀʀ (@Dunbarian) July 28, 2021
I hope when Dusty Hill gets up to heaven the gate-fold from Tres Hombres is waiting for him.— Jason Diamond (@imjasondiamond) July 28, 2021
🎸😔🎶 One of coolest looking and unique-soundin’ dudes to ever wield a thunder axe in a studio and/or on stage. #RiP #DustyHill pic.twitter.com/f0LiVNFf46— 🇺🇸🏴 L.T.D. 🇨🇿🇸🇰 (@76kal91) July 28, 2021