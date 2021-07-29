Clear icon
87º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Celebrities and fans share condolence messages after death of ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill

Tags: Musician, Houston, Celebrities, Music, ZZ Top, Dusty Hill
SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 13: Dusty Hill of ZZ Top performs at City National Civic on January 13, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 13: Dusty Hill of ZZ Top performs at City National Civic on January 13, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) (2019 Tim Mosenfelder)

Houston – The death of legendary American musician, singer, and songwriter Dusty Hill devastated fans all around the world. Hill, 72, died at home in his sleep, band ZZ Top announced.

Hill was best known for being the bassist and secondary lead vocalist of the rock band ZZ Top.

On social media, condolence messages and memories poured in from celebrities as well as long-time fans.

Here are some examples:

\

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.