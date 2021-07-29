Celebrities and fans share condolence messages after death of ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 13: Dusty Hill of ZZ Top performs at City National Civic on January 13, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Houston – The death of legendary American musician, singer, and songwriter Dusty Hill devastated fans all around the world. Hill, 72, died at home in his sleep, band ZZ Top announced.

Hill was best known for being the bassist and secondary lead vocalist of the rock band ZZ Top.

On social media, condolence messages and memories poured in from celebrities as well as long-time fans.

Here are some examples:

Rest In Peace #DustyHill of @ZZTop. My thoughts go out to @BillyfGibbons and Frank Beard and all the #ZZTop fans around the world pic.twitter.com/FLu71RF62V — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) July 28, 2021

A legend. May he Rest In Peace and rock the heavens. https://t.co/Ds1sGSIREm — Dan Rather (@DanRather) July 29, 2021

WWE is saddened to learn that Dusty Hill of ZZ Top passed away at the age of 72.



WWE extends its condolences to Hill’s family, friends and fans. https://t.co/8hxYBD59qy — WWE (@WWE) July 28, 2021

Damn it’s been a BRUTAL month for musician deaths…Heaven just obtained the most eclectic band ever assembled 😔

RIP Joey Jordison (Drums)

RIP Dusty Hill (Bass)

RIP Mike Howe (Vocals)

RIP Jeff LaBar (Guitar)

RIP Gary Corbett (Keys)

RIP Robby Steinhardt (Violin)

RIP Biz Markie pic.twitter.com/G1nD9SxPiQ — Mike Portnoy 🤘 (@MikePortnoy) July 28, 2021

Just devastated to hear of the death of Dusty Hill. We knew each other since high school, when my then-boyfriend was the drummer in 1 of Dusty’s early bands w his brother, Rocky. Spent many an evening at those early gigs together. RIPDusty #RIPDustyHill pic.twitter.com/HMmwv95s3Y — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) July 28, 2021

Danggit! We lost another loving Giant legend of the Rock & Roll Empire, Mr. Dusty Hill.🙏😧 Prayer's going out to his Family & Friends...Thx u for blessing us all with ur gifts. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/ks06yMtwjq — Bootsy Collins (@Bootsy_Collins) July 29, 2021

This is a brotherhood. It’s tough to lose a brother. RIP Dusty Hill. pic.twitter.com/TteNpooDbh — Shaun Cassidy (@shaunpcassidy) July 29, 2021

Aaaaaawwww nooooo. This one really hurts. Saw them a few times over the years and are regularly on my playlists. Dusty is a legend. — Ger the Berr (@FawkirkPlodder) July 28, 2021

A sharp dressed man and - as pronounced by the band - the “monumental bottom to the Top”, sad news to hear of the passing of Dusty Hill. @ZZTop #DustyHill pic.twitter.com/WozE8qXLzT — Steve Rosier (@steverosier) July 28, 2021

Oh man, just read that Dusty Hill from ZZ Top has died. He was part of the soundtrack to my teenage and early 20s years. #zztop #dustyhill pic.twitter.com/BOZyeqVDBr — Mike (@Bootfit) July 28, 2021

RIP, Dusty Hill.

For me, their greatest was Degüello... Dusty always had that unique sound... funky, different... his own tone. The bass? Maybe. Was it the amps? Possible. But, it really comes down to his fingers... his soul was in everything he did.#dustyhill #f2b #zztop pic.twitter.com/GSTECdyzNW — Jimmy Church (@JChurchRadio) July 28, 2021

Just learned that #DustyHill of #ZZTop has passed away.

Another one gone. Damn.

Sharing some classic pre-Eliminator Top to remember him by.

This is the absolute nuts from #TresHombres. Enjoy.

Beer Drinkers & Hell Raisers https://t.co/DbgvtCl4gX — Nigel Page (@nigelrpage) July 28, 2021

RIP #DustyHill if you know music, you know what a huge band #ZZTop are and way before their ‘popularity’ in the 80’s, they were trailblazers. A sad day indeed! Tres Hombres are now Dos Hombres. 😢 pic.twitter.com/n6k4TMHDTg — ɪᴀɴ ᴅᴜɴʙᴀʀ (@Dunbarian) July 28, 2021

I hope when Dusty Hill gets up to heaven the gate-fold from Tres Hombres is waiting for him. — Jason Diamond (@imjasondiamond) July 28, 2021