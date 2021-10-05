Family of beloved Third Ward bakery owner releases funeral arrangements after her death from COVID-19

HOUSTON – Funeral services for a beloved Third Ward bakery owner who died after complications with COVID-19 are being released by her family.

The death of Ms. Myrtle Jackson at age 72 has left her family, friends and her bakery’s customers with a deep sense of loss, but her family wants the community to know that they’re invited to celebrate her life.

Family photos of Ms. Myrtle Lee Zachary Jackson (Family photo)

“She touched a lot of people’s lives and it wasn’t just her sweets,” her daughter Rosharon Cotton said in an interview Tuesday. “… We got used to sharing her (as a mother).”

Cotton said since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic Ms. Myrtle’s Bakery Shoppe at 2020 Emancipation Ave. has done curbside delivery. Cotton said many people just missed sitting and talking with Ms. Myrtle at her shop that she ran with her family.

Cotton said it was never just “get your baked goods and go,” it was always a chance to have a sitdown with Ms. Myrtle and just catch up.

She added that since her mother’s death on Sept. 29, the family has received many, many calls and an “overwhelming amount of support,” but that it’s hit everyone so hard.

Ms. Myrtle, who was vaccinated, died after a weekslong fight with pneumonia and COVID-19, her daughter said.

“I’ve had grown men break down crying (on the phone),” Cotton said of the calls she’s received since her mother’s death.

For those who want to remember and celebrate Ms. Myrtle’s life, these are the funeral arrangements:

Visitation will be held on Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. A celebration service will be held at 12 p.m. at The Historic St. John Missionary Baptist Church at 2702 Emancipation Ave. at McGowen.

Ms. Myrtle’s family plans to continue the business, but have not announced an official reopening date. Read a touching message from her family here.