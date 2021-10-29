‘We eat good’: Man at center of abuse, abandonment case brags on Instagram during time investigators say his girlfriend’s children were starving

HARRIS COUNTY – The family of Brian Coulture, the man accused of killing his girlfriend’s 8-year-old child and severely abusing her other children, sent KPRC 2 a statement expressing sympathy for what has happened. The family says the man at the center of the horrific case is not the person they raised.

Adam Vasconcellos issued the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened by the events that have unfolded. This is not who we raised our son to be. Our hearts and prayers go out to those brave children. We did not know the children involved but we are praying for the soul of the child that passed, his remaining siblings and family, and all affected by this horrible tragedy. Our relationship with Brian has been distant for years. We have nothing productive to contribute to this conversation that has not already been shared with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Our family asks for privacy at this time as we grieve this terrible situation.”

In addition to sending the statement, Vasconcellos confirmed to KPRC that an Instagram page, @foeproductionsss, does belong to Coulture.

On the page, the man in the video identified as Coulture, rides the streets, listens to music and smokes a lot of what he says is marijuana.

In one of the posts, the man speaks about his usage of various illegal substances, but gives a warning to kids to not follow in his footsteps.

In other posts, the man is either eating food or posting photos, boasting about food he and “his wife” cooked.

“F.O.E. FAMILY OVER EVERYTHING, we eat good if u apart of tha fam /the brand/movement) we finna enjoy this whole pot made with love. F.O.E. FAMILY OVER EVERYTHING ALL DAY EVERYDAY!!!” the post reads.

Coulture is accused of killing the child of his girlfriend, Gloria Williams. The boy’s skeletal remains were discovered after Williams’ 15-year-old son called authorities to tell them he and two of his brothers were abandoned in an apartment with their other brother’s dead body in another room.

When deputies from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office arrived, they made the gruesome discovery. Even seasoned investigators said this is one of the worst cases they have ever seen.

“For many agency veterans, it was the most disturbing case they had worked in their entire law enforcement career. It seemed too horrific to be real,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. “Been in this business a long time and I had never heard of a scenario like this. It really caught me by surprise.”

The 15-year-old and his 10- and 7-year-old brothers were found living in squalor in an insect-infested home with no furniture, no food and surrounded by filth.

The 15-year-old said his brother had been dead at least a year -- which the Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed -- and his mother and Coulture had been gone for months. The couple moved into another apartment 25 minutes away, investigators said. It appears Williams had been delivering food to the children periodically, and when she did not, the oldest boy would sometimes get food from neighbors. Authorities said the boys were malnourished and living in a state of “absolute fear.”

Coulture, 32, and Williams, 35, were taken into custody Tuesday.

Coulter was charged with murder. Williams was charged with injury to a child by omission, injury to a child causing serious bodily harm, and tampering with evidence, namely a human corpse.

Williams’ surviving sons described in gruesome detail how their brother was beaten to death.

According to court documents read aloud during a probable cause hearing, the boys said Coulter struck Kendrick in the face, feet, buttocks, back, legs and groin and continued to kick and hit him even after he had stopped moving.

The 7-year-old said that he stared at his older brother’s face while Coulter was kicking and hitting him and, at some point during the beating, his brother stopped blinking.

Once he had killed the boy, Coulter laid out his body on the floor and covered him, according to the court documents. When the children’s mother came into the room, she saw the body on the floor, began crying and made the children leave while she fought with Coulter.

After she was arrested. Williams told investigators Coulter told her he was sorry and that “he lost it” and had continued punching the child until he “went to sleep.”

Coulter’s bond was set at $1,000,000. As a condition of his bond, if released, Coulter must wear a GPS ankle monitor under house arrest until his next court appearance. Williams appeared in court several hours later. Her bond was set at $900,000 -- $250,000 for the count of injury to a child by omission, $300,000 for the count of tampering with evidence, namely a human corpse, and $350,000 for the count of injury to a child causing serious bodily harm. Authorities said the they could face additional charges.

The man in the Instagram videos constantly used the tagline, “Family Over Everything.” For the family of Kendrick, his three brothers and two sisters who were not living in the home, “family” will likely never be the same.