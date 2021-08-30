Social media star ‘Miss Mercedes Morr’ is dead in apparent murder-suicide, Richmond police say

Janae Gagnier, better known as Miss Mercedes Morr" in a photo from her Instagram account.

HOUSTON – The Instagram model is dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Richmond, Fort Bend authorities said Monday.

The body of 33-year-old Janae Gagnier, better known by her social media name of “Miss Mercedes Morr,” was discovered at her home in the Cortland Apartments in the 5200 block of Pointe West Circle at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Richmond police said in a news release.

Her Instagram account has 2.6 million followers, according to the count on Monday. Followers include some high profile individuals like Megan Thee Stallion and Snoop Dogg.

The body of a man, who is believed to be the suspect in Gagnier’s killing, was also located in the residence. The identity of that suspect, described as in his 30s, is being held pending notification of family.

At this point in the investigation, police said they do not believe there was a relationship between the suspect and the victim.

Ad

The cause of death for both individuals is pending autopsy results from the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner.

At this point, police said this is being considered a murder-suicide. There is an ongoing investigation to determine a motive in the case.