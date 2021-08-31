‘Miss Mercedes Morr’ cause of death revealed

Janae Gagnier, better known as Miss Mercedes Morr" in a photo from her Instagram account.

HOUSTON – Instagram model “Miss Mercedes Morr” died of strangulation and traumatic concussion, according to the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“Miss Mercedes Morr,” whose real name is Janae Gagnier, died in an apparent murder-suicide in Richmond, Fort Bend authorities said Monday.

She was 33 years old.

RELATED: Social media star ‘Miss Mercedes Morr’ is dead in apparent murder-suicide, Richmond police say

The suspect, Kevin Alexander Accorto, 34, of Florida, died of suicide by multiple sharp force trauma.

Gagnier and Accorto were discovered at her home in the Cortland Apartments in the 5200 block of Pointe West Circle at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Richmond police said in a news release.

Ad

Kevin Alexander Accorto (KPRC)

At this point in the investigation, police said they do not believe there was a relationship between the suspect and the victim.

At this point, police said this is being considered a murder-suicide. There is an ongoing investigation to determine a motive in the case.