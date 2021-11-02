Relatives of woman found dismembered, left in crate set up GoFundMe account

A screen still of a GoFundMe account, as collected on Nov. 2, 2021, to benefit the family of Lucy Vela-Barnes.

HOUSTON – The relatives of a woman found dead and dismembered in a crate have set up a GoFundMe account to support the family as it copes with her loss.

Monica Subieta, the eldest of Lucila “Lucy” Vela-Barnes’ daughters, told KPRC 2 she is “very emotional” about the loss of her mother and shared a GoFundMe account designed to “help Lucy’s daughters settle her accounts and help cover burial costs, attorney fees, and other unforeseen expenses.”

Lucila "Lucy" Vela-Barnes (Family photo)

The account has raised $1,650 of its $40,000 goal, as of this writing.

Harris County Sheriff Office’s deputies found Lucila Vela-Barnes’ dismembered body in a crate in the garage on Oct. 20.

Lucila Vela-Barnes’ son, Robert Barnes, 36, is charged with murder and tampering.

Robert Barnes (KPRC 2)

The GoFundMe page, which does not mention Robert Barnes, says this: “Lucy was shot and killed in her home in Houston, Texas while working on a sewing project for her great-niece’s wedding. This was also the day before she was scheduled to fly and visit her daughter and grandson in Missouri. Many hearts are broken as we all try to wrap our minds around the tragic and unexpected loss of Lucy. She was a loving sister, a loyal friend to many, a beloved aunt and great-aunt, a dedicated mother to her children, and a cherished grandmother. She leaves behind three daughters, three grandchildren, and many loved ones and extended family members. She will forever be remembered by her generous spirit and her joyous laugh. Lucy has touched the lives of everyone she’s ever met, and this devastating loss has left the family in shock and sorrow.”

Read her full, official obituary here.