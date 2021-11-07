ASTROWORLD TRAGEDY: 5 out of 8 victims of Astroworld Festival identified. Here’s what we know

Makeshift memorial for victims of Astroworld Festival tragedy grows at NRG

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 is learning more about the victims who died during Friday night’s tragedy at Astroworld Festival.

The victim’s ages range from 14-27 years old, authorities said in a news conference on Saturday.

On Friday night, a crowd of approximately 50,000 people amassed at NRG Park, where a crowd surge claimed the lives of eight attendees and sent several others to the hospital.

Read more on each of the victims below.

John Hilgert, 14

Memorial High School freshman John Hilgert, 14 died at Astroworld Festival after he and seven others were reportedly caught in a crowd surge.

The school released a statement in an email to parents Saturday afternoon.

Brianna Rodriguez, 16

Brianna Rodriguez, 16, was a junior who attended Heights High School. In a tweet from the school’s band account, she performed with the band and was “someone who always made anyone smile.” A GoFundMe account was established to help with funeral expenses.

Franco Patino, 21

Franco Patino of Naperville, Illinois was a senior at the University of Dayton. He was a mechanical engineering technology major with a minor in human movement biomechanics. Patino was involved in several student organizations including Alpha Psi Lambda, a Hispanic interest fraternity, and the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers.

Rudy Pena, 23

Rudy Pena, 23, traveled to Houston from Laredo to attend Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival with friends, his sister, Jennifer, told KPRC 2. She said Rudy is the youngest of five siblings.

Axel Acosta, 21

Axel Acosta, of Washington, was identified by Edgar Acosta, his father. He told KPRC 2 that when he saw a photo from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, he immediately knew it was Axel.

