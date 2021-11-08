Houston rapper Travis Scott to pay funeral costs, partnering with mental health services for support

Visitors cast shadows at a memorial to the victims of the Astroworld concert in Houston on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)

HOUSTON – Houston rapper Travis Scott announced on Monday he plans to cover funeral expenses for all eight victims that died at his Astroworld Festival on Friday night.

In a news release on Monday, the rapper is partnering with BetterHelp and several other Houston-area organizations such as Mental Health America (MHA) of Greater Houston to provide mental health and emotional support.

Travis Scott is in conversations with Houston authorities, and plans to connect with the families of the victims, according to the release.

Eight victims, ranging in age from 14-27 died in a “crowd surge” at his Astroworld Festival that took place at NRG Park last weekend.