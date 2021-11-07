University of Dayton student among those killed in chaos at Astroworld Festival

The University of Dayton said Saturday that one of its students died in the chaos that unfolded at Astroworld Festival Friday night.

University officials said the victim Franco Patino was a senior from Naperville, Illinois. He was a mechanical engineering technology major with a minor in human movement biomechanics. Patino was involved in several student organizations including Alpha Psi Lambda, a Hispanic interest fraternity, and the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers.

A crowd surge at Travis Scott’s Friday festival claimed the lives of at least seven others.

On Friday night, a crowd of some 50,000 had amassed at NRG Park for the music festival, which featured popular musicians including SZA, Lil Baby, and Drake. The crowd consisted largely of teens and young adults. At around 9:15 p.m., while Travis Scott was performing, swaths of the crowd surged toward the stage, causing panic among festival goers. Several people fell unconscious. Others were trampled.

Over 300 people were tended to on site. Paramedics transported at least 25 people to the hospital, one as young as 10 years old. Eleven of those transported were in cardiac arrest, authorities said.

Those killed Friday range in age from 14 to 27.

Read the statement the University of Dayton sent to its students and faculty Saturday:

Dear members of the campus community, We are writing to share sad news of the deaths of two University of Dayton students who passed away in separate incidents this week. Franco Patino, 21, a senior from Naperville, Illinois, was killed Nov. 5, while attending a concert in Houston, Texas. Franco was a mechanical engineering technology major with a minor in human movement biomechanics. A member of Alpha Psi Lambda, a Hispanic interest fraternity, Franco was active in the Greek and MEC communities on campus. He was also a member of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers at UD, active in the ETHOS program, and was currently working in an engineering coop program in Mason, Ohio. Information on a campus memorial service and funeral arrangements for Franco will be posted on Porches when details are available. The campus also mourns Parker Spindle, from Grand Rapids, Michigan, who died Nov. 3 in Grand Rapids. Parker was an upperclassman in the College of Arts and Sciences. Visitation and a Celebration of Life service for Parker will be held Tuesday, Nov. 9, at the Forest Hills Fine Arts Center, 600 Forest Hill Ave. SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan, with visitation at 2 p.m. and Celebration of Life starting at 4 p.m. For his obituary and more information about services, visit the funeral home website. Parker will be remembered on campus in the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8. Campus community members are welcome to come at any time to light a candle of remembrance for Parker and pray with all who grieve his loss. Losing two students during the same week brings immeasurable grief to our campus community. We extend our deepest sympathy and prayers to Franco's and Parker's families, friends, professors, and our campus community. Campus ministers, the dean of students office, housing and residence life, and counseling staff are always available for you and for those who you know may be deeply affected by these losses. Find those resources at Flyer Families under Student Resources. We pray for comfort and peace for each of you, Eric F. Spina President William M. Fischer, J.D. Vice President for Student Development Crystal Sullivan Executive Director of Campus Ministry University of Dayton

