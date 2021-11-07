University of Dayton student among those killed in chaos at Astroworld Festival

The University of Dayton said Saturday that one of its students died in the chaos that unfolded at Astroworld Festival Friday night.
University officials said the victim Franco Patino was a senior from Naperville, Illinois. He was a mechanical engineering technology major with a minor in human movement biomechanics. Patino was involved in several student organizations including Alpha Psi Lambda, a Hispanic interest fraternity, and the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers.
A crowd surge at Travis Scott’s Friday festival claimed the lives of at least seven others.
RELATED: Spring Branch ISD student among those killed in crowd surge at Astroworld Festival
On Friday night, a crowd of some 50,000 had amassed at NRG Park for the music festival, which featured popular musicians including SZA, Lil Baby, and Drake. The crowd consisted largely of teens and young adults. At around 9:15 p.m., while Travis Scott was performing, swaths of the crowd surged toward the stage, causing panic among festival goers. Several people fell unconscious. Others were trampled.
Over 300 people were tended to on site. Paramedics transported at least 25 people to the hospital, one as young as 10 years old. Eleven of those transported were in cardiac arrest, authorities said.
Those killed Friday range in age from 14 to 27.
Read the statement the University of Dayton sent to its students and faculty Saturday:
RELATED: Astroworld Festival tragedy: How to cope with sudden loss of a loved one