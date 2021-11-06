‘A terrible loss’: Spring Branch ISD student among those killed in crowd surge at Astroworld Festival

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 06: A street sign showing the cancellation of the AstroWorld Festival at NRG Park on November 6, 2021 in Houston, Texas. According to authorities, eight people died and 17 people were transported to local hospitals after what they describe as a crowd surge at the Astroworld festival, a music festival started by Houston-native rapper and musician Travis Scott in 2018. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Spring Branch Independent School District on Saturday said one of its students died in the chaos that unfolded at Astroworld Festival Friday night.

School officials said the victim was a ninth grade student at Memorial High School.

A crowd surge at the festival claimed the lives of at least seven others.

On Friday night, a crowd of some 50,000 had amassed at NRG Park for the music festival, which featured popular musicians including SZA, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, and Drake. The crowd consisted largely of teens and young adults. At around 9:15 p.m., while Travis Scott was performing, swaths of the crowd surged toward the stage, causing panic among festival goers. At least 11 people in cardiac arrest were transported from the scene.

View the school’s Saturday statement to parents and students below:

Dear Memorial High School Parents and Students, We are deeply saddened to inform you that a ninth grade student who died last night in an incident at the Astroworld Festival. Our hearts go out to the student’s family and to his friends and our staff at Memorial. This is a terrible loss, and the entire MHS family is grieving today. Please keep the student's family in your thoughts and prayers as they face this tragedy. We will make counselors available to students next week to offer any help and support needed. We also would like to offer you this link https://www.springbranchisd.com/about/departments/academic-performance/student-support-services/counseling/mental-health/mental-health-resource-guide which provides resources for families in coping with such a loss. Principal Lisa Weir

*The statement above was edited to remove the student’s name.

