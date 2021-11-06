Astroworld Festival tragedy: How to cope with sudden loss of a loved one

HOUSTON – Tragedies like the one that happened Friday night at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival at NRG Park has undoubtedly left many families in shock and dismay, wondering how to cope with the sudden loss of a loved one.
The Memorial Hermann Health System has gathered the following resources to help support people in Houston and the surrounding communities.
- 211 United Way Helpline: If you are struggling or are in need of resources, support is available to everyone in the Greater Houston region by dialing “2-1-1.” Trained professionals answer the line 24/7, 365 days a year to assist you with accessing community resources including homeless shelters and survivor services, counseling support, food aid, medical aid, resources for veterans, addiction treatment resources, support for people with disabilities, natural disaster recovery assistance, and more. Support is available in over 90 languages. Just dial 2-1-1, or see their site to find out more.
- Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress is available to you and your loved ones at (800) 273-8255.
The festival was attended primarily by teens and young adults, and memories of the event will have some struggling to understand. Memorial Hermann also provided specific resources that may offer a good starting place for helping to support children, adolescents and their families coping with grief:
- Bo’s Place Support Groups for Children & Adolescents: Bo’s Place is located in Houston and offers free support to the community.
Young Adult Support Group
Children Support Groups
Print Resources:
A Child’s Behavior Is Like an Iceberg
Back to School: Grief in the Classroom
Children and Funerals
Grief & Discipline
Helping Children Remember the Deceased
How to Help a Grieving Child
How to Support a Grieving Child Returning to School
Talking With Children About Death
Grief & Guilt
Sleep Issues: Insomnia, Vivid Dreams & Co-Sleeping
Gratitude
Worry and Grief in Children
- The Dougy Center: The National Center for Grieving Children & Families
- Recommended Reading (Books):
Healing a Child’s Grieving Heart, by Alan D. Wolfelt
Guiding Your Child Through Grief, by James P. Emswiler and Mary Ann Emswiler
Recommended reading list from Bo’s place for:
Grieving Children
Grieving Adolescents
Grief Counseling
For many individuals, one-on-one grief counseling support can be an essential component of the healing process. If your employer or school has counseling support available, you may want to reach out to find out more about what counseling may be offered for free. You may also contact your insurance company to inquire if counseling services are covered and to obtain a list of in-network therapists.
The Psychology Today website is another resource where you can search for counselors in your area by various criteria including specialization (such as “grief counseling” or “bereavement counseling”). Bo’s Place can also provide a list of grief counselors who provide services on a sliding scale per request through their referral line at (713) 942-8339.
Grief Is a Process
Grief is an ongoing process. While some may feel an expectation to “get over” a loss quickly, most people find that it takes time to heal. It may take more time than we ever imagined. There may be ups and downs. Everyone experiences grief differently, and being compassionate to yourself and others going through grief can be beneficial. It could be months or even years before you begin to feel more like yourself again after a difficult loss. As you navigate coping with the pain of loss, you may find it helpful to have the support of friends, loved ones, counselors and support groups. We hope these resources are a comfort to you and your loved ones as you begin the healing process.
[Special thanks to the Memorial Hermann Health System for having these readily available resources for those in need.]
