Astroworld Festival tragedy: How to cope with sudden loss of a loved one

Lil Baby performs at day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

HOUSTON – Tragedies like the one that happened Friday night at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival at NRG Park has undoubtedly left many families in shock and dismay, wondering how to cope with the sudden loss of a loved one.

The Memorial Hermann Health System has gathered the following resources to help support people in Houston and the surrounding communities.

The festival was attended primarily by teens and young adults, and memories of the event will have some struggling to understand. Memorial Hermann also provided specific resources that may offer a good starting place for helping to support children, adolescents and their families coping with grief:

Grief Counseling

For many individuals, one-on-one grief counseling support can be an essential component of the healing process. If your employer or school has counseling support available, you may want to reach out to find out more about what counseling may be offered for free. You may also contact your insurance company to inquire if counseling services are covered and to obtain a list of in-network therapists.

The Psychology Today website is another resource where you can search for counselors in your area by various criteria including specialization (such as “grief counseling” or “bereavement counseling”). Bo’s Place can also provide a list of grief counselors who provide services on a sliding scale per request through their referral line at (713) 942-8339.

Grief Is a Process

Grief is an ongoing process. While some may feel an expectation to “get over” a loss quickly, most people find that it takes time to heal. It may take more time than we ever imagined. There may be ups and downs. Everyone experiences grief differently, and being compassionate to yourself and others going through grief can be beneficial. It could be months or even years before you begin to feel more like yourself again after a difficult loss. As you navigate coping with the pain of loss, you may find it helpful to have the support of friends, loved ones, counselors and support groups. We hope these resources are a comfort to you and your loved ones as you begin the healing process.

[Special thanks to the Memorial Hermann Health System for having these readily available resources for those in need.]

