By the numbers: Astroworld festival crowd surge turns deadly

Thousands of fans flock to NRG Park for Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival

HOUSTON – Houston area officials are sharing more information after 8 people were killed following a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival on Friday.

Here are some of the key numbers we’re hearing since a news conference early Saturday morning with the Houston Fire Department, the Houston Police Department and Harris County.

17 people sent to hospital

Paramedics transported at least 17 people to the hospital.

In a news conference early Saturday morning, officials shared updates about the event. Watch the full news conference at the bottom of this article for the latest information and get more details here as the story develops.

11 people in cardiac arrest

11 of those transported were in cardiac arrest, according to Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena said the crowd, which numbered an estimated 50,000, compressed toward the stage.

9:38 p.m.

The crowd surge began around 9:15 p.m. and authorities began transporting people to hospitals around 9:38 p.m. An officer who witnessed the incident, said it seemed to happen “all at once.”

300 people

Over 300 people were tended to at an on-site field hospital throughout the day.

8686 Kirby Drive

Anyone who has not heard from a loved one who attended the event is urged to go to a reunification center set up at the Wyndham Houston Hotel, located at 8686 Kirby Drive.

360 police officers, 241 security officers

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said over 360 police officers and 241 security officers were stationed at the event Friday.

Day 2

Event organizers ended the concert early and canceled Day 2 of the festival.