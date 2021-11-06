HFD responding to reports of injuries near NRG Park, where Astroworld Festival held

HFD responding to multiple reports of injuries near NRG Park, where Astroworld Festival held

The Houston Fire Department is responding to multiple reports of injuries near NRG Park, where Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival was held.

Dozens of fire trucks, patrol vehicles, and ambulances were seen at and near NRG Park as Day 1 of the festival came to a close.

As of 1 a.m. Saturday, it’s unclear how many people, if any were injured, and if so, what occurred.

Earlier on Friday, multiple people were hurt when festival attendees rushed the front gates, knocking over metal detectors and one another in an effort to get onto festival grounds.

@HoustonFire is currently on scene near NRG after receiving reports of multiple civilian injuries. PIO is en route. Stay tuned for immediate updates @FireChiefofHFD — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) November 6, 2021

