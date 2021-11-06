49º

HFD responding to reports of injuries near NRG Park, where Astroworld Festival held

KPRC 2 Staff

Tags: Astroworld Festival, NRG Park
HFD responding to multiple reports of injuries near NRG Park, where Astroworld Festival held (KPRC 2)

The Houston Fire Department is responding to multiple reports of injuries near NRG Park, where Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival was held.

Dozens of fire trucks, patrol vehicles, and ambulances were seen at and near NRG Park as Day 1 of the festival came to a close.

As of 1 a.m. Saturday, it’s unclear how many people, if any were injured, and if so, what occurred.

Earlier on Friday, multiple people were hurt when festival attendees rushed the front gates, knocking over metal detectors and one another in an effort to get onto festival grounds.

RELATED: At least 3 injured after festival goers storm past gates at NRG Park for Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

