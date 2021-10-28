Clear icon
Local News

Travis Scott announces Astroworld Week with a lineup of events in Houston

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

HOUSTON – Travis Scott is extending his annual Astroworld Festival, making it a weeklong takeover in Houston.

According to a press release, the Houston rapper will host a lineup of events throughout the city to raise awareness and funds in support of his nonprofit Cactus Jack Foundation.

Astroworld week begins Tuesday, Nov. 2 through Monday, Nov. 8.

Per a press release from the Astroworld Festival, events to look forward to include:

  • Astroworld Festival x A24 Present: RED ROCKET (Texas film premiere)
  • Public unveiling of Cactus Jack x Nike Jordan Brand Basketball Court at Sunnyside Community Center
  • Cactus Jack Foundation’s Fall Classic Softball Game at Minute Maid Park (Tickets available here.)
  • Cactus Jack Foundation’s Celebrity Golf Tournament, Presented by Nike Jordan Brand
  • Cactus Jack x Nike Pop-Up via SNKRS Pass at Space Village

The third annual Astroworld Festival is set to take place Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5 - 6 at NRG Park.

