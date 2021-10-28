Travis Scott announces Astroworld Week with a lineup of events in Houston

HOUSTON – Travis Scott is extending his annual Astroworld Festival, making it a weeklong takeover in Houston.

According to a press release, the Houston rapper will host a lineup of events throughout the city to raise awareness and funds in support of his nonprofit Cactus Jack Foundation.

Astroworld week begins Tuesday, Nov. 2 through Monday, Nov. 8.

Per a press release from the Astroworld Festival, events to look forward to include:

Astroworld Festival x A24 Present: RED ROCKET (Texas film premiere)

Public unveiling of Cactus Jack x Nike Jordan Brand Basketball Court at Sunnyside Community Center

Cactus Jack Foundation’s Fall Classic Softball Game at Minute Maid Park (Tickets available here .)

Cactus Jack Foundation’s Celebrity Golf Tournament, Presented by Nike Jordan Brand

Cactus Jack x Nike Pop-Up via SNKRS Pass at Space Village

The third annual Astroworld Festival is set to take place Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5 - 6 at NRG Park.