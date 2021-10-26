Travis Scott’s Astroworld music lineup announced

HOUSTON – The much-anticipated Astroworld music festival fronted by Houston’s own Travis Scott has announced a full lineup of musical guests.

The star-studded lineup includes:

21 Savage

Baby Keem

Bad Bunny

BIA

Chief Keef

Don Toliver

Earth, Wind & Fire

Houston All-Stars

Lil Baby

Master P

Roddy Ricch

Sheck Wes

Sofaygo

SZA

Teezo Touchdown

Toro Y Moi

Tame Impala

Young Thug

Yves Tumor

Travis Scott himself will also perform during Astroworld weekend.

The festival also announced a limited number of general admission tickets are available for the 2021 event starting at $349.99. Tickets are said to be extremely limited.