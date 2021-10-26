Partly Cloudy icon
Travis Scott’s Astroworld music lineup announced

These are the music acts headed to the Astroworld festival in Houston

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Astroworld
HOUSTON – The much-anticipated Astroworld music festival fronted by Houston’s own Travis Scott has announced a full lineup of musical guests.

The star-studded lineup includes:

  • 21 Savage
  • Baby Keem
  • Bad Bunny
  • BIA
  • Chief Keef
  • Don Toliver
  • Earth, Wind & Fire
  • Houston All-Stars
  • Lil Baby
  • Master P
  • Roddy Ricch
  • Sheck Wes
  • Sofaygo
  • SZA
  • Teezo Touchdown
  • Toro Y Moi
  • Tame Impala
  • Young Thug
  • Yves Tumor

Travis Scott himself will also perform during Astroworld weekend.

The festival also announced a limited number of general admission tickets are available for the 2021 event starting at $349.99. Tickets are said to be extremely limited.

