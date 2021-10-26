Travis Scott’s Astroworld music lineup announced

HOUSTON – The much-anticipated Astroworld music festival fronted by Houston’s own Travis Scott has announced a full lineup of musical guests.
The star-studded lineup includes:
- 21 Savage
- Baby Keem
- Bad Bunny
- BIA
- Chief Keef
- Don Toliver
- Earth, Wind & Fire
- Houston All-Stars
- Lil Baby
- Master P
- Roddy Ricch
- Sheck Wes
- Sofaygo
- SZA
- Teezo Touchdown
- Toro Y Moi
- Tame Impala
- Young Thug
- Yves Tumor
Travis Scott himself will also perform during Astroworld weekend.
The festival also announced a limited number of general admission tickets are available for the 2021 event starting at $349.99. Tickets are said to be extremely limited.