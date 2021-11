Thousands of fans flocked to NRG Park Friday for Rapper Travis Scott’s third-annual Astroworld Festival.

Thousands of fans flocked to NRG Park Friday for Rapper Travis Scott’s third-annual Astroworld Festival.

Simply put, the energetic crowd is quite something to behold.

Not big into crowds, mosh pits or rubbing up against strangers? Scroll below to get a feel for the festival without, you know, actually attending.

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: Fans attend the Astroworld Fest 2021 at NRG Park on November 5, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/FilmMagic) (2021 Omar Vega)

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: Fans attend the Astroworld Fest 2021 at NRG Park on November 5, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/FilmMagic) (2021 Omar Vega)

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: Fans poses for picture during the Astroworld Fest 2021 at NRG Park on November 5, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/FilmMagic) (2021 Omar Vega)

Thousands of fans flock to NRG Park for Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival (KPRC 2)

Thousands of fans flock to NRG Park for Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival (KPRC 2)