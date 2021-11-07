Authorities ask for assistance identifying man who died at Astroworld Festival

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 06: A bouquet of flowers is seen outside of the canceled AstroWorld festival at NRG Park on November 6, 2021 in Houston, Texas. According to authorities, eight people died and 17 people were transported to local hospitals after what they describe as a crowd surge at the Astroworld festival, a music festival started by Houston-native rapper and musician Travis Scott in 2018. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences asked for assistance identifying a man killed in the crowd surge at Astoworld Festival Friday night.

The victim is described as a 6′2 man in his early 20s weighing 498 pounds. He has short black or dark brown wavy hair and a slight mustache with a goatee.

He was wearing Nike brand sneakers, size 11.

Anyone who believes they may be able to help identify the victim is urged to contact the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at (832) 927-5001.

