Authorities ask for assistance identifying man who died at Astroworld Festival

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences asked for assistance identifying a man killed in the crowd surge at Astoworld Festival Friday night.
The victim is described as a 6′2 man in his early 20s weighing 498 pounds. He has short black or dark brown wavy hair and a slight mustache with a goatee.
He was wearing Nike brand sneakers, size 11.
Anyone who believes they may be able to help identify the victim is urged to contact the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at (832) 927-5001.
RELATED: At least 8 dead, several others injured at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival at NRG Park, officials say
Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.